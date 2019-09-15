The Burnsville girls swimming team was in relay mode Sept. 14 in Mankato.
The Blaze competed in Cougar Relays taking sixth with 39 points. Mankato West won the crown (57), followed by host Mankato East (53), St. Peter (48), Owatonna (46) and Austin (42). Tri-City United was seventh (12).
The Blaze went into the relays off of a 92-83 South Suburban Conference dual loss at Lakeville North Sept. 12.
Burnsville (0-3 in league duals) is back in SSC waters Sept. 19 versus Eastview and at Rosemount Sept. 26. Both start at 6 p.m.
In Mankato, ninth-grader Grace Affeldt won the diving competition for the Blaze with 167 points, while ninth-grader Paige Calvin was seventh (139.95) and eighth-grader Ava Roberts was eighth (137.95).
Burnsville's best relay finish came from the 3x100 breaststroke team of eighth-grader Amanda Cruz, senior Kate Christian and junior Olivia Caldwell with a time of 4:00.75. The 4x50 freestyle team of Caldwell, junior Monica Dinh, seventh-grader Lauren Bachmeier and senior Kayla Grant was third (1:49.32).
The 4x50 medley relay team of Caldwell, Bachmeier, senior Kiah Christopherson and Gant took fourth (2:05.97), as did the 3x200 team of eighth-grader Anna Tomas and seniors Ella Menke and Natalie Thoresen (7:16.75), 50x100x100 butterfly team of Gant, Christopherson and Christian (2:58.63) and the 4x100 freestyle team of seventh-graders Alana Buckner and Minerva Cardenas, Tomas and Thoresen (4:27.03).
The 3x100 backstroke team of Bachmeier, Dinh and Thoresen was fifth (3:45.01), as was the 50x100x200x500 team of senior Shavonnye Rath, Menke, Cardenas and Buckner (10:27.85) and the 3x199 individual medley team of Cruz, Christopherson and Buckner (3:46.76).
In the loss to Lakeville North, Caldwell, Gant and Affeldt each had individual wins.
Caldwell claimed the 200 freestyle (2:06.69), while Gant won the 50 freestyle (26.22) and Affeldt was tops in diving (179.0).