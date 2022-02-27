The long state drought is over for the Burnsville wrestling team.
Senior Xaiver Ripplinger qualified for the Class 3A individual tournament by winning the 138-pound Section 2AAA title Feb. 26 at Eastview High School.
Ripplinger is the first Blaze wrestler to make the state field in a decade. Last season, Burnsville had one senior wrestler in Josh Loredo make it to the state preliminary round, but that's where his season ended.
The postseason was different last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a normal year, the top two wrestlers from each of the eight sections in the 14 weight classes make the state field.
Last year, the preliminary round bridged a gap between sections and the state individual tourney, which was limited to eight wrestlers for each weight class instead of the traditional 16.
So in the traditional format, the last time Burnsville has had a wrestler at state was in 2012 when Andy Underhill and Harry Bramley were both there.
Ripplinger went 2-0 at sections and will take a 33-3 record into state, which is March 4-5 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Ripplinger had a bye in the quarterfinals, before earning a fall over Ethan Horn of Rosemount in the semifinals. Ripplinger earned a 5-2 decision over Ian Haueter of Apple Valley in the title match.
Meanwhile, junior Mambu Sonie nearly made it two Blaze wrestlers at state. He finished third at at 220 pounds, finishing the season with a 33-9 record.
Sonie went 3-2 in his five matches. He lost 5-3 in the semifinals to Conner Elliott of Apple Valley, followed with a win in the consolation semifinals and a win by fall over Michael Anderson of Lakeville North in the third-place match.
Sonie earned a true-second match for the right to go to state, but lost 10-0 to Eastivew's Alex Baccolli.
Other top-six section finishes for the Blaze included sophomore Erick Estrada Pineda (5th, 160), ninth-grader Syvonte Miller (5th, heavyweight) and eighth-grader Sean Haws (6th, 113).