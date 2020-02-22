The time is now for the Burnsville girls basketball team.
Can the Blaze end their playoff losing skid? The program has lost seven straight Section 3AAAA quarterfinals games with its last postseason victory coming in 2012, 57-46 over Eagan.
Guess who the Blaze get in the first round of this year's Section 3AAAA tournament? Yup. Eagan.
Third-seeded Burnsville (16-9 overall) will play host to the sixth-seeded Wildcats (8-18) Feb. 26 at home at 7 p.m. Burnsville beat Eagan twice during South Suburban Conference play.
Ninth-ranked Rosemount (22-4) earned the No. 1 seed in the section and will face eighth-seeded Park (6-20) in the first round, while second-seeded Lakeville North (15-10) gets seventh-seeded Hastings (12-14) and fourth-seeded Apple Valley (11-15) will take on fifth-seeded Eastview (6-20).
Semifinal play is Feb. 29, with the title game set for March 4. The higher seed is at home in all three rounds.
Burnsville goes into the playoffs winning its last two league games, including 83-60 at Prior Lake Feb. 21. The Blaze finished fourth in the SSC with an 11-7 record.
Burnsville outscored Prior Lake 48-28 in the second half. Junior Morgan Krumwiede led the Blaze with 23 points, while senior Paige Servais scored 22.
Senior Megan Diggan was also in double figures with 10 points, while senior Zhane Thompson scored 9 and ninth-grader Shantell Harden chipped in 5.
Heading into the playoffs, Burnsville has four players averaging in double figures. Thompson leads the team at 14.8 points per game, followed by Krumwiede (12.9), Servais (11.6) and Diggan (11).