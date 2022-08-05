Ruffed Grouse

Ruffed grouse spring population counts are up from last year around the state.

 Minnesota DNR photo

Minnesota's ruffed grouse spring population counts are up from last year, which was not expected during the current declining phase of the 10-year cycle — a pattern recorded for 72 years.

"While ruffed grouse drumming counts are up, they are not a reliable way to predict the fall hunting season," said Charlotte Roy, grouse project leader with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. "We also recorded an increase in sharp-tailed grouse in east-central Minnesota, which is positive this year but could be short-lived."

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events