The St. Paul Saints will be back on the diamond for a six-team, 60-game season starting July 3.
But there might not be any games at CHS Field in St. Paul.
The American Association of Independent Professional Baseball will play its season operating out of three hubs from three of its organizations, Fargo-Moorhead, Milwaukee and Sioux Falls.
The Saints will operate out of Sioux Falls, while the Winnipeg Goldeyes will play in Fargo and the Chicago Dogs will be in Milwaukee.
Each team will play 42 of its 60 games at its hub to limit travel. The schedule will allow for any of the three road clubs to return home for games if local governmental restrictions allow it with fans in attendance.
A shorter spring training will start June 25. There will be new roster rules for each club and a draft of players from non-participating teams to ensure the best talent is on the field.
The regular season ends Sept. 10, followed by a five-game series between the top-two teams for the league title.
A complete league schedule is available at www.americanassociationbaseball.com.
“We are very happy to be able to return professional baseball to our fans, albeit in a different fashion than usual,” American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub said in a league statement. "We look forward to opening up our season on July 3 for a summer of high-level professional baseball and bringing America’s Pastime back to the fans."
The American Association based its abbreviated 2020 season on geography, along with what cities and states are allowing for fans to be in attendance.
The states bordering Minnesota — Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota — have all allowed a return to baseball, including youth tournaments and amateur baseball.
Gov. Tim Walz has not yet fully opened up baseball in Minnesota. He's allowed youth and amateur teams to begin practicing, but nothing more.
The Minnesota Baseball Association, the governing body for 248 amateur teams, is still waiting for restrictions to be lifted. However, some of state's amateur clubs are playing games in neighboring states.
The MBA Board of Directors has decided to allow teams to play exhibition and league games, but they need approval first from local authorities, whether that comes from the city council, school boards or from the presidents of association's privately owned fields. Teams must send approval letters to the MBA.
The approval to play on the MBA website, mnbaseball.org, states: "The letter must state that they are insured and approving the use of their facility by their local town teams. The MBA is not authorizing the opening of concession stands; that must be approved by the governor or by the local municipality."
On the youth side, the Minnesota Youth Athletic Services has partnered with the Metro Baseball League to provide a 12-game league season starting July 6 for ages 9 to 15. The league will run through the second week of August will a potential state tournament near the end of the six weeks.
Youth organizations and club programs are allowed to sign up for the league, even though approval has not been fully granted by the governor. More information is available at myas.org.
Tournaments are open in bordering states for youth teams. Fargo Youth Baseball has been running tournaments since the first week of June, and have more planned in July.
The Brandon Valley Baseball Association near Sioux Falls also had tournaments that started in early June and its big Field of Dreams Tournament, which is grades 9 through 17, is set for July 10-12.