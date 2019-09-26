The Burnsville cross-country teams both ended up 10th at the Jaguar Challenge Sept. 24 at Hyland Greens in Bloomington.
The boys finished with 252 points, while the girls scorred 332 points.
Top-ranked Edina won the girls title (67) ahead of Owatonna (77) and Shakopee (88). Host Jefferson claimed the boys crown (53), followed by Chanhassen (92) and Owtonna (99).
The annual Victoria Lions Invitational is next for Burnsville. That's set for Oct. 1 at the Chaska Par 30 Golf Course at 4 p.m.
At Hyland Greens, senior Bereket Wondimu led the boys team with a 29th-place finish (18:10.9).
Junior Zachery Warns ended up 44th (18:35.6), followed by sophomore Zachery Friedmen in 55th (18:49.7), senior Jake Schouten in 60th (19:06.0), sophomore Everett Sandbo in 64th (19:13.8), junior Rueben Ramirez Quiroz in 65th (19:14.8) and eighth-grader Quinn Hess in 95th (20:26.9).
Eighth-grader Kaelyn Ambuehl led the Blaze girls again, finishing 41st (22:36.8). Senior Asha Ali ended up 62nd, (23:9.7), followed by eighth-grader Kira Theng in 67th (23:45.8), junior Abbey McAleer in 81st (24:43.2), sophomore Darrian Gardner in 91st (25:20.0), senior Fatima Garza-Roman in 102nd (26:16.3) and junior Amran Fidow in 114th (26:57.1).
The South Suburban Conference Championships are Oct. 11 at Eagan.