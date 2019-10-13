Sophomore Zoie Dundon and junior Matthew Krzmarzick led the way for the Burnsville cross-country teams at the South Suburban Conference Championships Oct. 11.
Dundon made the top 10 in the girls' race, finishing 10th overall with a time of 20:01.2 on the 5,000-meter course at Eagan High School. Krzmarzick ended up 13th in the boys' race with a time of 17:04.8.
Fourth-ranked Farmington won the girls title with 38 points. Ninth-ranked Rosemount was second (50) ahead of Lakeville South (82), Eagan (131), Lakeville North (160), Shakopee (165), Eastview (177), Prior Lake (183), the Blaze (248) and Apple Valley (297).
The Burnsville boys were also ninth with 229 points ahead of Shakopee (271). Ninth-ranked Prior Lake won (56), followed by No. 7 Eastview (62), Rosemount (67), Farmington (114), No. 10 Eagan (122), Lakeville North (151), Lakevlle South (176) and Apple Valley (196).
Next up for the Blaze teams is the Section 3AA meet Oct. 24 at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley. The top-two teams make the state field, along with the top-eight individuals not on the advancing squads.
Other finishes for the Burnsville boys at the SSC meet include senior Bereket Wondimu in 49th (18:27.0), sophomore Zach Friedman in 54th (18:34.7), junior Zachary Warns in 57th (18:40.7), sophomore Everett Sandbo in 58th (18:44.6), junior Ruben Ramirez in 62nd (18:50.5), senior Jake Schouten in 69th (19.01.7), sophomore Brian Chhuoy in 76th (20:24.6), eighth-grader Quinn Hess in 78th (20:32.3) and junior Ibreheem Malik in 80th (22.56.0).
For the Blaze girls, they had only five runners competing in the varsity race. Eighth-grader Kaelyn Ambueh finished 56th (22:31.3) ahead of eighth-grader Kira Theng in 71st (23:48.9), senior Asha Ali in 74th (24:19.3) and junior Abbey McAleer in 75th (24:21.6).