The Burnsville football has started the season with three straight losses for the first time since 2013.
The Blaze started slow and and couldn't catch up to Lakeville South in a 35-7 home loss to the Cougars Sept. 13. It was the third straight game Burnsville didn't score in the first half and the team has just 19 in three contests.
The Blaze has been outscored 93-19 in its first three games.
Lakeville South scored its first touchdown on a 67-yard interception return. The Cougars followed with a 4-yard scoring run, a 14-yard touchdown pass and a 73-yard run before halftime to lead 28-0 at the break.
The Cougars were up 35-0 in the fourth quarter before the Blaze scored. Junior Blake Schmeling scored on a 2-yard run.
Burnsville rushed for 109 yards on 36 carries with senior quarterback Jordan Thompkins leading the way with 37 yards on the ground. Senior Lucas Volk had 36 yards on eight carries.
Thompkins completed 6 of 9 passes for 65 yards. Junior Nathan Le and senior Landon Rocheleau-Schultheis each had two grabs for 23 and 20 yards, respectively.
Burnsville will be home to No. 1-ranked Lakeville North (3-0) Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. The last time the Blaze started 0-4 was in 2009 when the team finished winless on the season (0-9).