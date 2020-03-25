Playing three sports has benefited Avery Sawchuk in more ways than one.
"It has made me a more well-rounded athlete," the Burnsville senior said. "I've been able to develop different skills, both physically and mentally, participating in golf, tennis and hockey. It's allowed my to develop confidence and leadership skills in vastly different team sports."
It's also helped her win the Athena Award, which is given out to the most outstanding female senior athlete in each metro area high school.
Sawchuk is set to receive her award at the 48th annual banquet in May at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
Sawchuk's No. 1 spot is in hockey. She will play next year at the Division III level at Augsburg College in Minneapolis, but she also plans to be on the Auggies' women's golf team as well.
This past winter on the ice, Sawchuk helped the Blaze win the Section 3AA title and earn their first trip to state since 2013. She was a co-captain for the team and has been a member of the defensive unit since she made her varsity debut as an eighth-grader.
The Blaze have won 35 games the last two seasons, with Sawchuk helping anchor the defense.
This spring, Sawchuk will be looking to return to the Class 3A state golf tournament. Last year, she was the first female Blaze golfer to make state since 2009.
In 2016, Sawchuk's older brother Nolan qualified for state, which ended a 12-year drought for the Burnsville boys squad.
In tennis, Sawchuk was a part the Blaze's resurgence this past fall. Burnsville finished with a program-best 15 wins (15-6 overall), including a 7-2 mark in the South Suburban Conference.
The Blaze also made an appearance in the Class AA state rankings for the first time ever, earning the No. 10 ranking midway through the season
Blaze Coach Ryan Haddorff had a lot of multi-sport athletes on his tennis team, and many of them did not have a lot of court experience.
"Avery had no tennis background or experience when she tried out for the team her junior year," Haddorff said. "Through her athleticism, high sports IQ and work ethic, she made the varsity team that year.
"Her tennis skills kept improving," Haddorff added. "She was playing in our strongest lineup at the end of the season. The team voted her has captain for her senior year."
Haddorff said Sawchuk loves to compete and is hardworking and dedicated.
"She's also fun-loving, easygoing, and communicates well," he added. "Her peers look to her as a leader. Her coaches rely on her leadership to help the program. She excels at being an outstanding student, athlete, leader and person. It was a privilege to coach her."
If sports are able to continue this spring — they've been on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic — Sawchuk hopes to finish in the top five in all the SSC golf tourneys and return to state, not only as an individual but to help get the team there as well.
Burnsville was a state power in girls golf for a decade. The program won state titles in 2000 and 2007. It had individual state champions in 2000 and 2003 and a bunch of top-10 finishers between between 2000 and 2009.