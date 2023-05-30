Burnsville Football

The Burnsville football team got some elite programs off of its 2023 regular season schedule.

The Blaze have four similar opponents this fall from last year — Farmington, Hopkins, Eastview and Park. Burnsville added two new teams from the Suburban East Conference and one each from the Lake and South Suburban Conferences.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

