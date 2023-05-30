The Burnsville football team got some elite programs off of its 2023 regular season schedule.
The Blaze have four similar opponents this fall from last year — Farmington, Hopkins, Eastview and Park. Burnsville added two new teams from the Suburban East Conference and one each from the Lake and South Suburban Conferences.
Gone from last year's schedule is Rosemount, last year's state runner-up to Maple Grove, and Lakeville South, state champs in 2021, along with Anoka and Eagan.
Burnsville's 2023 schedule this fall is:
- Aug. 31: vs Mounds View
- Sept. 8: at Park
- Sept. 15: vs Roseville
- Sept. 22: at Hopkins
- Sept. 28: vs Eastview
- Oct. 6: at Buffalo
- Oct. 13 vs Farmington
- Oct. 19: at Lakeville North
Burnsville has lost in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs the last five seasons, including 52-6 at Lakeville South last fall. The Blaze finished with a 3-6 record.
Burnsville's last playoff win came in 2016 when the team beat Stillwater at home 21-14 in the first round. The Blaze made the state quarterfinals the previous season for the first time since 1995.
Class 6A is made up of the top 32 schools in enrollment. According to the Minnesota State High School League, Burnsville is No. 31 in the state in enrollment.
Last April sections were realigned, and two new schools, Buffalo and Rochester Mayo, moved up to the top class. Totino-Grace went down to Class 4A and Brainerd went back down to 5A.
There's a 32-team playoff bracket for the top football class. Burnsville is in Section 3AAAAAA and will be seeded with Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Eagan, Eastview, Rosemount, Farmington and Rochester Mayo.
Buffalo was placed in Section 6AAAAAA with Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Wayzata, Prior Lake, Shakopee, Edina and Hopkins.
Section 4AAAAAA includes East Ridge, Stillwater, Park, Woodbury, Mounds View, Forest Lake, Roseville and White Bear Lake, while Section 5AAAAA consists of Maple Grove, Blaine, Centennial, Champlin Park, Anoka, St. Michael-Albertville, Coon Rapids and Osseo.