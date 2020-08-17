High School Biking

The ninth season of Minnesota High School Cycling League will start Aug. 29-30 in a time-trial race at Brophy Park in Alexandria.

The schedule is set for the ninth season for the Minnesota High School Cycling League.

The seven-race series will start Aug. 29-30 with competition at Brophy Park in Alexandria, and will end Oct. 24-25 with the All-Team Finale at Mount Kato in Mankato Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

The five races between the opener and the finale include:

  • Sept. 12-13, Lake Rebecca, Rockford
  • Sept. 19-20, River Falls, Wisconsin
  • Sept. 26-27, Gamehaven Scout Camp, Rochester
  • Oct. 3-4, River Falls, Wisconsin
  • Oct. 10-11, Buck Hill, Burnsville 

The event format for this season is being adjusted to a team-based, time-trail format due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

Last season, 71 teams in Minnesota competed in the All-Team Finale.

More information is available at minnesotamtb.org.

