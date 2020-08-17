The schedule is set for the ninth season for the Minnesota High School Cycling League.
The seven-race series will start Aug. 29-30 with competition at Brophy Park in Alexandria, and will end Oct. 24-25 with the All-Team Finale at Mount Kato in Mankato Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.
The five races between the opener and the finale include:
- Sept. 12-13, Lake Rebecca, Rockford
- Sept. 19-20, River Falls, Wisconsin
- Sept. 26-27, Gamehaven Scout Camp, Rochester
- Oct. 3-4, River Falls, Wisconsin
- Oct. 10-11, Buck Hill, Burnsville
The event format for this season is being adjusted to a team-based, time-trail format due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Last season, 71 teams in Minnesota competed in the All-Team Finale.
More information is available at minnesotamtb.org.