Mick Scholl has stepped down as head coach of Burnsville after 20 seasons leading the program, including winning a state title in 2011.

After two decades guiding the Burnsville baseball program, Mick Scholl has called it a career.

Scholl’s retirement was announced July 20 via Twitter. He’s been part of the Blaze’s program for 33 years, including 13 seasons as an assistant under Neal Jeppson, who fell nine wins short of 300 victories leading the Burnsville program for 29 seasons before retiring in 2002.

