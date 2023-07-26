After two decades guiding the Burnsville baseball program, Mick Scholl has called it a career.
Scholl’s retirement was announced July 20 via Twitter. He’s been part of the Blaze’s program for 33 years, including 13 seasons as an assistant under Neal Jeppson, who fell nine wins short of 300 victories leading the Burnsville program for 29 seasons before retiring in 2002.
Jeppson was inducted into the Minnesota High School Baseball Coaches Association in 2005. Scholl will likely join his mentor with that honor in the coming years.
Scholl did reach the 300-career victories mark, getting win No. 300 back on May 31, an 11-7 triumph over Apple Valley in the Section 3AAAA playoffs. He became the 93rd coach in state history to reach that milestone.
In his 20 seasons as head coach, Scholl had a career record of 300-293. He won the Class 3A state title in 2011, which was a dramatic, 6-5 come-from-behind win over Maple Grove.
Burnsville scored all six of its runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the program’s first-ever championship.
Scholl’s team was the state runner-up in 2010 to Eden Prairie, falling 5-3 in that title game. That was also the first season the state championship games for all classes were held at Target Field in Minneapolis, home of the Minnesota Twins.
Baseball went to four classes in 2016, where Scholl’s team finished fifth at state that season. His last state appearance came in 2017.
Scholl had 14 straight winning seasons from 2004 to 2017, while also being named the Class 3A Coach of the Year in 2010. His teams appeared in nine section championship games, while also winning four South Suburban Conference titles (2011, 2012, 2016, 2017).
Scholl has just one winning season in his last six years leading the Blaze, although there was no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That came in 2019 when his squad finished 13-10.
Burnsville finished 11-12 overall this past spring (8-10 in the SSC).
In 2018, Scholl was the recipient of the Craig Anderson Ethics in Coaching Award given out by the state high school baseball association.
The award has been around since 1962, and recognizes coaches who have “displayed ethics in coaching and teaching the game of baseball,” along with showing attributes of class, integrity, character and showing respect for the game, players, spectators and officials.
Jeppson also won that award in 1999.