Blaze Doubles

Senior Shawna Bruha (left) and junior Addie Bowlby went 1-2 for Burnsville in the Class AA state doubles tournament.

 Twitter photo by @Burnsville10s

Senior Shawna Bruha and junior Addie Bowlby define what being a multi-sport athlete is all about.

Bruha, who will play Division II basketball next winter at Minot State University, and Bowlby, who has verbally committed to play Division I hockey on the East Coast at Sacred Heart University, are not bad tennis players either.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events