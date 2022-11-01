Senior Shawna Bruha and junior Addie Bowlby define what being a multi-sport athlete is all about.
Bruha, who will play Division II basketball next winter at Minot State University, and Bowlby, who has verbally committed to play Division I hockey on the East Coast at Sacred Heart University, are not bad tennis players either.
Bruha and Bowlby ended their season Oct. 28 with the Burnsville girls tennis team competing in the Class AA state doubles tournament. They won one of three matches, playing against players whose primary sport is tennis.
"The vast majority of the state participants are year-round players, but Shawna and Addie battled and had chances in every match," Burnsville coach Ryan Haddorff said. "This was a great way to end their Burnsville tennis careers by competing against the best players in the state.
Haddorff has built the Blaze program over the last few years with multi-sport athletes, and Bowlby and Bruha played No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively in the team's 17-5 season this fall, including 8-1 in the South Suburban Conference.
Bruha and Bowlby finished second in the Section 6AA doubles tournament to make the state field, ending a 15-year state drought for the program.
The last time Burnsville was represented at state was in 2007 when Niltooli Wilkins won the Class AA state singles title. She was runner-up the year before. Judy Wang also won a state singles title for the Blaze in 1997.
Bowlby and Bruha are the first female doubles team to ever make state for the Blaze.
"Shawna and Addie used their athleticism to reach the state tournament," Haddorff said. "We have had doubles teams knocking on the door the last few years."
Bruha and Bowbly had to beat their teammates, junior Ashley King and senior Madisyn Krumholz, in the section semifinals to earn a state spot. King and Krumholz are also basketball and hockey players, respectively for Burnsville.
Last fall, Bowlby and her older sister Sami finished third in Section 6AA doubles. There was no section playoffs in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2019, Sami Bowlby, who is playing Division I hockey at Quinnipiac University, and Brooke Haddorff, who is playing Division III tennis at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, got to the section doubles title match, but lost and then lost the match for true second place to fall short of a state berth.
So Burnsville has been knocking on the state doubles door the last few years, before Bruha and Addie Bowlby were able to knock it down.
And Section 6AA is not easy to get through. Heading into the the postseason this fall, the section had three teams ranked in the top 10 in No. 2 Edina, No. 8 Blake and No. Benilde-St. Margaret's.
At state, Bruha and Addie Bowlby lost in the first round in straight sets (6-2, 6-2) to Minnetonka's Emilija Medziukaite and Maddie Prondzinski, before getting a three-set win (3-6, 6-3, 10-8) over Leah Skogquist-Berg and Paige Johnson of Elk River in the consolation quarterfinals.
Bowlby and Bruha were eliminated in consolation semifinals, falling in straight sets (6-4, 6-1) to Paige Tarrolly and Ella Marohl of St. Cloud Tech.