The Burnsville volleyball team capped off a breakthrough season at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The Blaze were making its first state appearance since 2009 when the program finished third in Class 3A. Burnsville finished 0-2 this time around in the Class 4A competition, falling in the three sets to top-seeded Wayzata Nov. 9 in the first round (25-20,25-20, 25-18) and falling to fourth-seeded Chaska in the consolation semifinals the next day (25-14, 25-15, 25-22).

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

