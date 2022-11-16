The Burnsville volleyball team capped off a breakthrough season at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
The Blaze were making its first state appearance since 2009 when the program finished third in Class 3A. Burnsville finished 0-2 this time around in the Class 4A competition, falling in the three sets to top-seeded Wayzata Nov. 9 in the first round (25-20,25-20, 25-18) and falling to fourth-seeded Chaska in the consolation semifinals the next day (25-14, 25-15, 25-22).
Volleyball went to four classes last season. Three classes started in 1999 and it was two classes before that since 1975.
Burnsville finished the season with a 19-13 overall record. The two losses at state does not damper what the program achieved this fall under fourth-year coach Josh Wastvedt.
“My first official day as a Blaze I said give us four to six years and we will get back to the state tournament,” Wastvedt said. “The buy-in from the players, parents and our school is something I have been so lucky to have and will never take for granted.
“(The Section 6AAAA) championship means so much more than just one more week of play,” Wastvedt continied. “It really shows how much that belief in each other and the potential our program had matters. I couldn’t be more proud of this program.”
Wayzata (30-4 overall) ended up defending its state title with a three-set victory over second-seeded Lakeville North in the title match.
Burnsville scored 20 points in two of three sets against Wayzata, which was one more than Rogers did in the semifinals and the same amount that Lakeville North achieved in the title match.
Sophomore Mesaiya Bettis led the Blaze in kills in the quarterfinal loss with 11, while senior Kiylah Franke had 10 and senior Evelynn Shero chipped in six. Senior Julia Valois paced the offense with 18 set assists.
Senior Corrina Benson led in digs with 11, followed by Franke with eight, Bettis and Valois both with seven and senior Abigail Briese with five.
Senior Eleri Deaven led in blocks with three, while Bettis and Shero both had two. Benson and junior Victoria Fuller each picked up a service ace.
Against Chaska, Franke and Bettis had 14 and 10 kills, respectively. Valois led in setting assists with 22.
Benson had a team-best 20 digs, while Valois had 10. Bettis chipped in seven digs, followed by Briese and Franke each with six. Deaven finished with three blocks, while junior Julia Perrine had two.
Bettis and Franke both had an ace serve.
For the season, Bettis led the team in kills with 383, followed by Franke (306), Deaven (117) and Shero (107). Valois finished with a team-best 686 setting assists and led ace serves with 67.
Bettis had 47 aces, followed Benson (44), Franke (27) and Franke (20).
Benson led digs with (369), followed by Valois (226) and Franke (220). Perrine was tops in blocks with 50, followed by Deaven (36) and Shero (28).