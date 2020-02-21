The Burnsville girls hockey team had a daunting task to open the Class AA state tournament.
The Blaze faced top-seeded Edina in the quarterfinals Feb. 20 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, and realized quickly just why the Hornets have won the last three state titles.
Edina scored 34 seconds into the game en route to a 4-0 win over Burnsville. The Hornets led 3-0 after the first period.
“None of these girls have played in this atmosphere like this, going up against the three-time defending champion, the No. 1 ranked team,” first-year Blaze coach Chris Lepper said. “They played the best they could.”
Burnsville played even in the second period, before the Hornets iced the game with a power-play goal at the 7:59 mark of the final frame.
The Blaze's season ended less than 24 hours later, falling 2-1 to fifth-seeded Hill-Murray in the consolation semifinals Feb. 21 at the TRIA Rink in St. Paul.
Burnsville struck first on goal from senior Zoe Chadwick with 48 seconds left in the first period. Senior Avery Sawchuk and sophomore Katie Katzmarek had the assists.
The Pioneers tied it up a power-play goal at the 6:16 mark of the second period, and took the lead with a goal 23 seconds into the final frame.
Junior Maria Widen finished with 22 saves in goal for the Blaze. She made 29 stops in the loss to Edina. The Hornets outshot Burnsville 33-14.
Burnsville was making its first state appearance since 2014, and the program's seventh overall since 1996. Edina was making its sixth straight appearance and 10th since 2009.
Before state, he last time Burnsville and Edina played was in November of 2013 with the Hornets winning 7-2. The Blaze's last win over Edina was in December of 2011. Lauren Bench, an eighth-grader at the time, made 42 saves in 1-0 home victory.
Burnsville finished this season with a 19-9-2 overall record. It went into state on a six-game winning streak, while the Hornets went in winning 26 games in a row.
Don't be surprised if the Blaze defends its Section 3AA title next winter and returns to the state ice. The team will miss its four seniors, Sawchuk, Chadwick, Aubrey Nelvin and Morgan Hanson.
But there will be a lot of talent back. Sophomore Sami Bowlby led Burnsville in goals scored this year with 19, while adding eight assists. Nelvin was tops in assists with 17, adding 10 goals.
Katzmarek had 21 points (12 goals, 10 assists) for the Blaze, followed by junior Allie Urlaub (10 goals, 4 assists), junior Hannah Benfer (3 goals, 9 assists), junior Gabby Gromacki (2 goals, 11 assists), junior Emily Howard (4 goals, 7 assists), eighth-grader Kendra Distad (5 goals, 4 assists), sophomore Zoie Dundon (4 goals, 5 assists), senior Avery Sawchuk (2 goals, 7 assists), senior Zoe Chadwick (4 goals, 5 assists), sophomore Caitlyn Procko (1 goal, 7 assists), junior Maddie Mazanec (3 goals, 3 assists) and sophomore Olivia Carlson (5 assists).
Widen finished with a 1.72 goals-against average, a .917 save percentage and two shutouts.