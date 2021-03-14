Junior Forrest Bowman and ninth-grader Kaelyn Ambuehl ended their respective seasons at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
The two were representing the Burnsville Alpine and Nordic ski teams at state. Bowman was making his second appearance in the Alpine competition March 10, while Ambuehl was there for the first time in Nordic the following day.
Bowman qualified for state as a ninth-grader and finished 55th overall with a combined time of 1:22.49 on his two runs. He moved up 27 spots in second appearance taking 28th overall with time of 1:20.29.
Zach Trotto of Forest Lake was the winner (1:12.04). Lakeville South was the boys team champion.
Meanwhile, in the girls Nordic competition, Ambuehl finished 99th overall with a pursuit time of 29:46.7. Pursuit is a combination of times from the both 4,000-meter freestyle and classical races.
Ambuehl's freestyle time was 13:44.8, while her classical time was 16:01.9
Molly Moening of St. Paul Highland Park was the girls individual champion (23:53.4). Forest Lake was the team winner.