The Burnsville girls swimming team now turns its attention to the Section 3AA competition.
The Blaze ended the regular season Oct. 22 with a 92-84 loss at Eagan to finish 1-8 in South Suburban Conference duals. Ninth-grade Grace Affeldt earned the team's lone victory, claiming the diving competition with 221.65 points.
Affeldt will be one to watch for Burnsville in the section meet, which starts Nov. 6 with the prelims and ends Nov. 8 with the finals at Oltman Middle School in Cottage Grove.
Diving is held Nov. 7, and the top four make the state field. On the swimming side, the top two individuals and winning relay teams also qualify. The other way to get there it to meet the state qualifying times, which don't include diving.
The cut times are what the Blaze will be focusing on. Burnsville had two state qualifiers last year, one diver and one swimmer, and both were seniors.
Junior Olivia Caldwell will also be one to watch for the Blaze at sections. Last year, she missed making the state field in the 100 breaststroke by 0.26 in the Section 3AA finals.
In the loss to Eagan, Caldwell finished second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:05.42 and was third in the 50 freestyle (26.05).
Eagan swept all three relays. The Blaze were second in the 200 medley relay with the team of Caldwell and seniors Natalie Thoresen, Kayla Gant and Ushmil Azad (2:02.82). The 400 freestyle team of Gant, Azad, Caldwell and sophomore Ava Piccolino was also runner-up (4:05.18).
Third-place finishes for Burnsville included Gant in the 200 freestyle (2:12.18), ninth-grader Paige Calvin in diving (170.50), and the 200 freestyle team of ninth-grader Monica Dinh, senior Kiah Christopherson, eighth-grader Ava Roberts and seventh-grader Lauren Bachmeier (1:53.62).
Burnsville finished sixth in the Section 3AA team standings last year. Eagan is the defending champion, while East Ridge is the only ranked team in the field at No. 6.
Rosemount, Eastview, Apple Valley, Woodbury and Park are also in the field.
The Class AA state meet is scheduled for Nov. 14-16 at its annual site, the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
Burnsville ended up 29th in the state team standings last year with 8 points. The Lake Conference claimed the top four spots with Edina's state crown and Minnetonka, Wayzata and Eden Prairie just behind.