The Burnsville/Shakopee Nordic ski teams are trying to keep pace on the South Suburban Conference trails.
The SSC Championships are set for Feb. 1 at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington and the will be the end of the two schools competing together this season.
Under Minnesota State High School League rules, the Blaze and Sabers have to split up in the postseason and both are different sections. Burnsville is in Section 1, while the Sabers are Section 2.
Both of those sections have competitive fields, so it will be difficult for both Burnsville and Shakopee skiers to challenge for state individual spots, let alone a team berth.
Combined, the Burnsville/Shakopee boys squad finished fourth with 219 points in an SSC classical race Jan. 18 at Hyland Park. Prior Lake won the title (262), followed by Independent School District 196 (252) and Eagan (226).
Northfield was fifth (205) and Lakeville was sixth (197).
On the girls side, Eagan-Eastview won the crown (265), followed by Prior Lake (253), Rosemount (248), Lakeville (212), Burnsville/Shakopee (196) and Northfield (191).
Senior Zachary Friedmann led the Burnsville/Shakopee boys team, taking eighth on the 5,000-meter course with a time of 16:16.4.
Sophomore Quinn Hess was ninth (16:22.2), followed by junior Wyatt Peterson in 23rd (18:17.2), junior John Goettl in 24th (18:19.2), eighth-grader Lliam Merrell in 30th (19:16.6), junior Matthew Kennedy in 33rd (19:55.2) and junior Braden Burger in 36th (20:00.1).
On the girls side, sophomore Kaelyn Ambuehl led Burnsville/Shakopee with an 11th-place finish (19:36.4), while sophomore Kira Theng was 16th (20:05.2).
Other finishes for the girls included sophomore Emily Larsen in 28th (23:53.5), ninth-grader Jane McGuire in 37th (26:55.2) and senior Katelyn Hess in 38th (27:28.2).
For Burnsville skiers, the Section 1 meet will be held Feb. 8 at Hyland Park. For the Sabers, the Section 2 competition is set for Feb. 7 at Theodore Wirth Parkway in Minneapolis.
The state meet will be Feb. 16-17 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.