Next up on the trails for the Burnsville Nordic ski teams is the Section 1 race.
That will be held Feb. 4 at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington starting at 9 p.m. Can the Blaze get a skier to state in pursuit, which is a combination of times from both the 5,000-meter freestyle and classical races?
The Burnsville boys were fifth in the South Suburban Conference Championships Jan. 27 at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis, while the Blaze girls finished sixth.
The Prior Lake boys won the title with 127 points, which was 5 better than Eagan. Lakeville was third (61) ahead of Independent School District 196 (62), Northfield (46) and Burnsville (37).
On the girls side, the Lakers were fourth with 93.5 points. Eastview won (130), while Rosemount was second (125) and Northfield was third (96.5). Lakeville ended up fifth (67), followed by Eagan (60) and Burnsville (57).
For the Blaze boys, senior Darren Wong led the team taking 20th overall with a combined time of 31:14 in freestyle and classical.
Senior Danny Vazquez was 25th (33:13) for the boys, followed by sophomore Zach Friedmann (30th, 30:56), junior Zachary Warns (34th, 34:27), senior Jake Schouten (39th, 35:43), junior Ben Palmieri (40th, 35:44) and junior Nicolas Larson (41st, 36:05).
Senior Kaitlyn Qualley led the Blaze girls taking 21st (36:36), ahead of senior Molly Willmert (22nd, 37:01), eighth-grader Kaelyn Ambuehl (34th, 40:02), eighth-grader Kira Theng (36th, 40:24), junior Monica Dihn (42nd, 42:06) and eighth-grader Emily Larsen (52nd, 47:55).
This year's state competition is set for Feb. 13 up at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. Sartell-St. Cloud Cathedral won the boys state team crown last year, while Robbinsdale Armstrong claimed the girls crown.