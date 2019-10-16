The Burnsville girls swimming team picked up its first South Suburban Conference dual win Oct. 15.
Junior Olivia Caldwell and senior Kayla Gant each won two individual events while leading the Blaze to a 97-87 road win at Shakopee.
Burnsville (1-7 in the SSC) will end the regular season Oct. 22 in a league dual at Eagan at 6 p.m.
Caldwell won the 200 individual medley at Shakopee with a time of 2:18.96 and she captured the 100 breaststroke (1:11.98). Gant was tops in the 50 freestyle (25.95) and the 100 freestyle (57.42).
Seventh-grader Lauren Bachmeier won the 200 freestyle for the Blaze (2:08.21) and was second in the 100 freestyle (58.27). Ninth-grader Grace Affeldt won diving (223.45), and ninth-grader Paige Calvin was second (179.10).
Burnsville's 200 medley relay team of Caldwell, Gant and seniors Natalie Thoresen and Ushmil Azad was also a winner (1:59.65), as was the 200 freestyle team of junior Monica Dinh, Azad, Bachmeier and Gant (1:48.11).
Senior Kiah Christopherson was second in the 100 butterfly (1:08.61), as was Azad in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.72).
Bachmeier, Caldwell, eighth-grader Anna Tomas and sophomore Ava Piccolino took second in the 400 freestyle relay (4:03.15).