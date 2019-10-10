The Burnsville football team broke through for its first win.
Can the Blaze make it two in a row? A second straight victory will be a little tough against Rosemount. The two teams meet on Burnsville's home turf Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.
Burnsville scored on three short touchdown runs en route to an 18-8 victory at winless Eagan Oct. 4. The Blaze snapped a five-game losing skid to improve to 1-5 overall.
The Blaze got a 3-yard scoring run in the first quarter from senior Lucas Volk and an 8-yard touchdown from sophomore Colton Gregersen in the second quarter to lead 12-0 at the break.
Junior Myiion Hodges added an 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the Blaze for an 18-0 advantage.
Burnsville lost its shutout bid later in the final frame when Eagan connected on a 3-yard scoring pass and then added the 2-point conversion.
The Blaze end the regular season Oct. 16 versus No. 1-ranked Wayzata at 7 p.m The Class 6A playoff bracket will be released Oct. 17 and will be available at mshsl.org.
The Blaze are looking like the No. 7 seed in Section 3 at this point ahead of Eagan and behind No. 2 Lakeville South (5-1), No. 4 Lakeville North (5-1), Prior Lake (3-3), Rosemount (3-3), No. 9 Farmington (5-1) and Eastview (2-4).
The No. 7 seed would mean Burnsville would play the No. 2 seed on the road in the first round Oct. 25 from either Section 4, 5 or 6.
Potential No. 2 seeds in those sections include No. 7 Mounds View (5-1) or No. 4 Totino Grace (5-1) in Section 4, No. 6 Champlin Park (5-1) or No. 3 St. Michael-Albertville (5-1) in Section 5, and No. 8 Eden Prairie in Section 6.