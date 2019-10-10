Burnsville Blaze

The Burnsville football team improved to 1-5 on the season with a 18-6 win at Eagan Oct. 4. The Blaze will be home versus Rosemount Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.

The Burnsville football team broke through for its first win.

Can the Blaze make it two in a row? A second straight victory will be a little tough against Rosemount. The two teams meet on Burnsville's home turf Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.

Burnsville scored on three short touchdown runs en route to an 18-8 victory at winless Eagan Oct. 4. The Blaze snapped a five-game losing skid to improve to 1-5 overall.

The Blaze got a 3-yard scoring run in the first quarter from senior Lucas Volk and an 8-yard touchdown from sophomore Colton Gregersen in the second quarter to lead 12-0 at the break.

Junior Myiion Hodges added an 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the Blaze for an 18-0 advantage.

Burnsville lost its shutout bid later in the final frame when Eagan connected on a 3-yard scoring pass and then added the 2-point conversion.

The Blaze end the regular season Oct. 16 versus No. 1-ranked Wayzata at 7 p.m The Class 6A playoff bracket will be released Oct. 17 and will be available at mshsl.org.

The Blaze are looking like the No. 7 seed in Section 3 at this point ahead of Eagan and behind No. 2 Lakeville South (5-1), No. 4 Lakeville North (5-1), Prior Lake (3-3), Rosemount (3-3), No. 9 Farmington (5-1) and Eastview (2-4).

The No. 7 seed would mean Burnsville would play the No. 2 seed on the road in the first round Oct. 25 from either Section 4, 5 or 6.

Potential No. 2 seeds in those sections include No. 7 Mounds View (5-1) or No. 4 Totino Grace (5-1) in Section 4, No. 6 Champlin Park (5-1) or No. 3 St. Michael-Albertville (5-1) in Section 5, and No. 8 Eden Prairie in Section 6.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events

Recommended for you