The Minnesota Golf Association has suspended its educational seminar schedule for March and April due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This includes Rules of Golf and Volunteer Orientation workshops, and the new World Handicap System educational seminars. The MGA staff is exploring online educational seminars to replace the cancelled workshops.
The MGA urges its member golf clubs and leagues and its more than 70,000 individual members to follow the guidance of the The Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health.
In addition, as a precautionary measure, the MGA office will be officially closed through the end of March.
The MGA tournament season is supposed to begin May 4, with U.S. Women’s Open Qualifying at North Oaks Golf Club. The first day of the 2020 MGA Senior Tour season is also that day at Midland Hills Country Club.
The MGA is deferring a decision on the suspension or cancellation of all competitive and member golf events in May, pending developments. Applications for the MGA’s 2020 golf schedule including qualifiers, championships, member days and senior tour events are still being accepted.
Further information is available at at www.mngolf.org.