Mambu Sonie

Burnsville senior Mambu Sonie won the 220-pound division at the Section 2AAA individual tournament Feb. 24 to qualify for state.

 Photo by Bekah Ripplinger

For the third straight season, the Burnsville wrestling team will be represented at state.

Senior Mambu Sonie won the 220-pound title in the Section 2AAA individual tournament Feb. 25 at Lakeville North to qualify the Class 3A competition, which is March 3-4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events