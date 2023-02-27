Mathias Wong

Burnsville senior Mathias Wong finished sixth in the 100 backstroke at the Section 2AA meet Feb. 25 and missed qualifying for state by .01.

 Twitter photo by @BurnsvilleSport

For the second straight year, the Burnsville boys swimming team was denied any state spots.

But Mathias Wong came close for the Blaze — really close.

