Morgan Krumwiede ended her career on the Burnsville girls basketball team as a 1,000-point scorer.
The senior forward reached that milestone back on Feb. 26 in a 56-53 home win over Eagan. Krumwiede was a four-year letter winner for the Blaze, including making her varsity debut as an eighth-grader.
That season she played in two games for Burnsville. This past season, she led the team in scoring at 12.1 points per game.
The Blaze finished this season with a 7-12 overall mark, including 6-11 in the South Suburban Conference. Burnsville's season ended in the Section 3AAAA semifinals March 20 with a 53-40 loss to top-seeded Rosemount.
Krumwiede was one of five seniors on the roster, which included Hannah Lake, Brooke Haddorff, Jayda LeGrand, Mara McMahon and Joslyn Reuter.
Krumwiede will play Division II basketball next season at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
As a junior, Krumwiede was second on the Blaze in scoring at 12.8 points per game. She averaged 11.2 points as a sophomore and 7.9 as a ninth-grader.
Last winter, Krumwiede helped Burnsville earn its first winning season since the 2009-10 year when the team won 16 games (16-11 overall). The Blaze also won their first playoff game since 2012.
Burnsville opened the playoffs this season with a 53-44 win over Park High School. Krumwiede had six points in the victory. Sophomore Shawna Bruha led the way with 20 points for the Blaze.
Bruha was second on the team in scoring at 10.4 points per game, followed by junior Savannah Islam (6.6) and Lake (5.9).