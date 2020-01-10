Grant Ahcan made a huge impact in his return to the lineup from injury.
The senior on the Burnsville boys hockey team had a hat trick and a picked up an assist in the Blaze's 4-0 South Suburban Conference win over Shakopee Jan. 9.
Senior Evan Wittchow made 16 saves in goal to get the shutout.
Burnsville (9-3-2 overall) leads the SSC with a 5-2-2 record, a half game ahead of Lakeville North (5-1-1). The Blaze are back on the ice Jan. 14 at No. 7-ranked Blake, before returning to league play Jan. 16 at No. 1 Rosemount.
Burnsville returns home Jan. 18 to take on Eagan in SSC action. All three games start at 7 p.m. Rosemount and Eagan are also Section 3AA foes.
Meanwhile, Ahcan missed seven games with an injury. His three goals give him six in seven games played. It didn't take him long to find the back of the net in his return, scoring two of three goals in the first period.
Junior Jack Holmstrom also scored for the Blaze. Senior Tim Urlaub finished with three assists, while senior Bennet Botz and junior Kade Nielsen each had one.
The Blaze outshot the Sabers 39-16.