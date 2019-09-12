The Burnsville girls tennis team is in the hunt for the South Suburban Conference title.
The Blaze pulled off a 4-3 upset at No. 6-ranked Lakeville North Sept. 9, sweeping all four singles matches in straight sets.
"The girls preparation for the (Lakeville North match) was fantastic, and they were rewarded with a win over a great team," Blaze coach Ryan Haddorff said. "Our singles players stepped up.
"(Junior) Mara McMahon and (eighth-grader) Addie Bowlby executed their game plan perfectly," Haddorff added. "It was very fun to see all the hard work Mara and Addie have done in practice pay off with very clutch wins for the team."
Burnsville (9-3 overall, 4-1 in the SSC) is scheduled to take on Eagan Sept. 12 in league action at 3:30 p.m. The Blaze are at Prior Lake Sept 17 and home to Apple Valley Sept. 19 in league matches at 4 and 3:30 p.m., respectively.
Burnsville's final SSC match is at No. 5 Lakeville South Sept. 24.
All three of Burnsville's losses this spring at by 4-3 margins, including to Eastview in league play.
In the win over Lakeville North, sophomore Sami Bowlby won at No. 1 singles for the Blaze (6-1, 6-1), while junior Brooke Haddorff rolled at No. 2 (6-2, 6-0). McMahon (6-4, 6-3) and Addie Bowlby (6-2, 6-4) won at the third and fourth spot respectively.
In doubles, juniors Morgan Krumwiede and Hannah Lake lost a tough three-setter (6-1, 3-6, 6-0).
The Blaze also have two matches left against Section 6AA foes: at Bloomington Jefferson Sept. 20 and home to Benilde-St. Margaret's Sept. 25 to end the regular season.