The Burnsville girls basketball team couldn't slow down one of the top scorers in the state Feb. 11.
Senior Lauren Jensen scored 35 points to go over 2,000 points for her career in Lakeville North's 99-82 South Suburban Conference home win over the Blaze.
Burnsville was led by senior Zhane Thompson and junior Morgan Krumwiede, who finished with 25 and 24 points respectively.
The Blaze (14-8 overall, 9-6 in the SSC) went into the contest off of a 66-53 conference home win over Eagan Feb. 6, getting 20 points from Krumwiede.
Burnsville is at Shakopee in league play Feb. 14 at and will end the regular season with SSC games versus Apple Valley Feb. 18 and at Prior Lake Feb. 21. All three games start at 7 p.m.
Brackets for Section 3AAAA come out Feb. 22, and the Blaze will get either the No. 2 or 3 seed. Ninth-ranked Rosemount (20-3) will be the No. 1 seed. Lakeville North (13-9) will also be in the top three, so a semifinal rematch with Burnsville is possible.
The Blaze beat Lakeville North in the first meeting, winning 69-49 at home back on Jan. 14. However, Jensen, who will play at the University of Iowa next year, didn't play in that game due to injury.
Other teams in the section field include Apple Valley (9-14), Eagan (8-14), Eastview (6-16), Hastings (11-12) and Park (4-19).
Quarterfinal play starts Feb. 26, with the semifinals coming set for Feb. 29. The championship game will be March 4. The higher seed is at home in all three rounds. Eastview has won the last eight titles.
In the win over Eagan, Burnsville outscored the Wildcats 39-24 in the second half. Senior Paige Servais finished with 15 points, while Thompson scored 10.
Senior Megan Diggan chipped in 7 points, and juniors Hannah Lake and Mara McMahon both scored 6.
Against Lakeville North, Burnsville trailed by 1 point midway through the second half before the Panthers and Jensen took over. Servais and Diggan had 16 and 11 points respectively, and ninth-grader Shantell Harden scored 4.
The Class 4A state tournament is set for March 11-14 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Top-ranked Hopkins is the defending champion.
Burnsville's last state appearance was back in 1996. The program won back-to-back state titles in 1991 and 1992 and also won a championship in 1977.