The Burnsville girls hockey team settled for a South Suburban Conference tie Dec. 3 at Eagan.
Sophomore Katie Katzmarek led the Blaze with a goal and an assist in the 2-2 deadlock. The Wildcats are also a top Section 3AA foe.
Burnsville (4-2-1 overall, 1-2-1 in the SSC) is at Bloomington Jefferson Dec. 5 at 7 p.m., and is home today versus Eastview in league action at 3 p.m.
The Blaze are also home to Prior Lake Dec. 10 and at Farmington Dec. 14 in SSC contests at 7 p.m.
Against Eagan, eighth-grader Kendra Distad had a first-period goal for Burnsville, her fourth of the year. Juniors Hannah Benfer and Gabby Gromacki each had an assist in the tie.
Ninth-grader Olivia Tilbury finished with 26 saves in goal. Burnsville outshout the Wildcats 36-28.
Through seven games, Katzmarek is leading the Blaze in points with 12 (7 goals, 5 assists), while senior Aubrey Nelvin had four goals and five assists, and sophomore Sami Bowlby had seven goals and two assists.
Tilbury goes into the Jefferson game with a 2.76 goals-against average and an .869 save percentage.