Jacob Goede picked up another season points title at Elko Speedway Oct. 3.
The driver from Carver won his seventh straight championship in the Late Models division, claiming one of the two features in the final night of racing.
Goede finished the season with 1,043 points, which was well ahead of runner-up Chris Marek of Elko (952) and Chad Walen of Prior Lake (933), who was third..
There were only nine weeks of racing this summer at Elko due to the coronavirus pandemic. Goede won five of the 18 features, but had multiple finishes in the top five.
Bryan Wrolstad of Faribault won the other Late Models feature Oct. 3, finishing nine in the points race.
Other season points champions included Bryce Blohm of Prior Lake in Thunder Cars, Bryan Syar-Keske of Lakeville in Midwest Modifieds, Tim Brockhouse of Shakopee in Great North Legends, Nick Oxborough of Lakeville in Power Stocks and Ayrton Brockhouse of Shakopee in Bandoleros.
In the final night of racing, Josiah Kottschade of Ramsey claimed both Bandolero features. He ended second in the season points standings, just 10 behind Brockhouse with an 844 total. Jackson Kottschade of Ramsey was third (730).
In Thunder Cars, the final two feature winners were Conrad Jorgenson of Lakeville and Jeremy Wolff of Chaska. They were also second and third, respectively, behind Blohm in the season points with 1,085 and 1,026 points. Blohm won with 1,134 points.
Tim Brockhouse and Baiden Heskett of Shakopee were the final two feature winners in Great North Legends. Heskett was runner-up in the points standings with a 1,041 total, which was 54 back of Brockhouse.
Oxborough and Julie Jorgenson of Lakeville were the final two feature winners in Power Stocks. Oxborough finished 42 points ahead of runner-up Jorgenson in the points race.
Syar-Keske won the final Midwest Modifieds feature. He claimed the points title by 16 points over runner-up Eric Campbell of Lonsdale with a 633 total.
For all of the final results at Elko go to elkospeedway.com.