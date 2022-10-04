Shooting Range

There's about $48,000 available in grants to develop and expand shooting ranges across the state through next June.

 Minnesota DNR photo

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking applicants for about $48,000 in grants to develop and expand shooting ranges in the state.

The money, which the Legislature provided to address shooting range capacity issues, is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The applicant period is open-ended, but funding expires June 30, 2023.

