The Burnsville boys basketball team fell short of a win in its home opener Dec. 9.
Chaska jumped out to a 9-1 lead early, led 30-21 at the break and rolled to a 77-52 victory over the Blaze. It was Burnsville's second straight loss after opening the season with a seven-point win at St. Louis Park.
Burnsville is back in action Dec. 14 taking on Minneapolis Southwest in the Southside Super Showcase at Hiawatha Collegiate High School at 5 p.m.
The Blaze will open South Suburban Conference play Dec. 17 at No. 8-ranked Eastview and will take on Robbinsdale Armstrong on the road Dec. 19. Both games start at 7 p.m.
Burnsville will close out 2019 in the Granite City Classic at St. Cloud State University taking on Minnetonka Dec. 28 at 11 a.m.
In the loss Chaska, sophomore Yarin Alexander led the Blaze with 15 points, while ninth-grader Ibrahim El-Amin finished with 12. Senior Josiah Jordan scored 6 of his 7 points in the first half.
Junior Jaylen Hannah finished with 6 points for the Blaze, while senior Andre Brown had 5 and senior Daniel Rosenber chipped in 4.