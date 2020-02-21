The Burnsville boys hockey team had goals from five different players in the Section 3AA quarterfinals Feb. 20.
The second-seeded Blaze cruised to a 5-1 home win over seventh-seeded Park, outshooting the Wolfpack 45-21.
Burnsville (16-8-2) will take on third-seeded Eagan (17-9) at home in the semifinals Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. Top-seeded Rosemount (20-6) will play host to fifth-seeded St. Thomas Academy (16-8-2) in the other semifinal.
The winners will play for the title Feb. 27 at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina at 7 p.m. The Cadets have won the last three titles.
In the win over Park, Burnsville broke the game open with two goals in the second period to lead 3-0. Junior Jack Holmstrom and senior Sam Rhode had goals in the second frame.
Senior Tim Urlaub scored in the first period for the Blaze, while senior Joey Anderson and junior Kade Nielsen each had goals in the third period.
Senior Korey Bell finished with two assists, while seniors Bennet Botz, Grant Ahcan, Dylan Reed and Jayden Glassen each had one.
Senior Evan Wittchow made 20 saves in goal for Burnsville.