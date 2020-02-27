After scoring 10 goals in its first two playoff games, the Burnsville boys hockey team was blanked with a state berth on the line.
Fifth-seeded St. Thomas Academy earned a 2-0 victory over the second-seeded Blaze in the Section 3AA title game Feb. 27 at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina.
The Cadets earned their fourth straight section title, while Burnsville was hoping for its first since 2016.
The Blaze rolled into the title game off of a pair of 5-1 home wins over seventh-seeded Park in the quarterfinals Feb. 20 and in the semifinals against third-seeded Eagan Feb. 22.
The Cadets allowed just one goal in three section games, beating fourth-seeded Eastview 5-0 in the quarterfinals and knocking off top-seeded Rosemount 3-1 in the semifinals.
The last time Burnsville met St. Thomas Academy for the Section 3AA championship was in 2016, a 7-1 Blaze victory.
Burnsville finished the season with a 17-9-2 overall record.
In the title game, the Cadets broke open a scoreless game with a goal 4:31 into the second period. Will Soderling got the puck just inside the blue line and directly on the line with the net.
Soderling rifled a hard slap shot that Blaze senior goalie Evan Wittchow never saw with the heavy traffic in front of him. Wittchow was outstanding between the pipes with 30 saves.
The Cadets scored an empty-net goal with a 1:34 remaining to seal the win.
Burnsville had its chances. Senior Korey Bell had a couple great ones rushing toward the net in the second period. So did senior Tim Urlaub.
But Cadets' Tommy Aitken was stout in goal, while his defensemen in front of him did a great job of pushing the Blaze forwards to the outside and away from the net.
Aitken finished with 29 saves, including 12 in the first period.
"Proud of the way they battled the whole game," Blaze coach Steve Beaulieu told the Minnesota Hockey Hub. "We could have used a bounce one way, but we didn't get it, and that's just the way it goes."
The Blaze was shutout three times this year: 2-0 at home to Eagan Jan. 18 in South Suburban Conference play and 1-0 versus Champlin Park Jan. 2.
Burnsville's roster this season was senior dominated with 16, including Joey Anderson, Jayden Glassen, Sam Rhode, Grant Ahcan, Bennet Botz, Dylan Reed, Derek Reed, Sam Keefe, Casey Myers, Kole Pearson, Jordan Tompkins, Joe Tucci and Mitch Drobnick.
Junior Kade Nielsen led the Blaze in points with 28 (24 goals, 24 assists). Urlaub was second with 36 (14 goals, 22 assists), followed by Bell (12 goals, 23 assists), Anderson (7 goals, 23 assists) and Ahcan (8 goals, 18 assists).
Wittchow finished the season with a 2.34 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage and three shutouts.
The Cadets moved to Section 3AA from Section 4AA at the start of the 2013-14 season and have made the finals seven straight years, also winning the title in 2015.
Burnsville was making its eighth section title appearance since 2007. It won the Section 5AA crown in 2007 over Holy Angels, and followed by making five finals appearances in Section 2AA between 2008 and 2015, but lost all five to Edina.