The Burnsville boys hockey team was stingy defensively in its last two South Suburban Conference games.
The Blaze earned a pair of 4-0 wins at Shakopee Feb. 8 and home to Apple Valley Feb. 6. Senior Evan Wittchow made 24 saves against the Eagles, while senior Derek Reed stopped 15 shots against the Sabers.
Burnsville (14-7-2 overall, 9-5-2 in the SSC) has two league games left to end the regular season, playing at Lakeville South Feb. 13 at 7 p.m., and home to No. 5-ranked Rosemount Feb. 15 at 3 p.m.
Section 3AA brackets come out Feb. 16, and the Blaze will likely be the No. 2 or 3 seed. Rosemount (18-5) is likely the No. 1, while Eagan (15-7) will be in the top three.
Other teams in the field include Eastview (12-10-1), St. Thomas Academy (12-8-2), Bloomington Jefferson (8-14), Park (8-14-2) and Apple Valley (6-16-1).
St. Thomas Academy has won the last three titles. Burnsville beat the Cadets 7-1 in the 2016 final.
In the win over Shakopee, Burnsville scored two goals 48 seconds apart in the first period, and tallied two more times in the second frame. Junior Kade Nielsen and senior Korey Bell each had two goals.
Senior Grant Ahcan finished with two assists, while junior Zach LaMotte and senior Tim Urlaub each had one.
In beating Apple Valley, Bell had a pair of goals in the third period for Burnsville. Urlaub and Ahcan also scored in the victory.
Senior Bennet Botz finished with two assists, while Ahcan, Urlaub, Bell and seniors Casey Myers and Joey Anderson each had one.
Through 23 games, Nielsen is leading the Blaze with 39 points (17 goals, 22 assists), while Bell has a team-best 21 goals, adding 11 assists.
Urlaub has 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists), followed by Anderson (6 goals, 19 assists), Ahcan (8 goals, 10 assists) and senior Jayden Glassen (5 goals, 8 assists).
Wittchow has three shutouts in goal, with a 2.42 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage.