The Burnsville girls hockey team will open the Class AA state tournament against the three-time defending state champions.
The Blaze drew top-seeded Edina in the quarterfinals Feb. 20 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul at 6 p.m. The Hornets (26-1) are riding a 26-game winning streak, while Blaze (19-7-2) have won their last six.
Second-ranked Edina's only loss this season was in its season opener, falling 1-0 to top-ranked Andover (25-2) way back on Nov. 7.
Andover (25-2) earned the No. 2 seed at state and will take on Farmington (18-10) in the quarterfinals at 11 a.m., Fifth-ranked Minnetonka (21-6-1) is seeded No. 3 and opens against Roseau (21-5-2) at 1 p.m. Fourth-ranked Maple Grove (20-6-1) is the No. 4 seed and will get fifth-seeded Hill-Murray (18-9-1) in the first round at 8 p.m.
The semifinals are Feb. 21 at 6 and 8 p.m. The title game is Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. For complete brackets, go mshsl.org.
Burnsville is making its first state appearance since 2014, and the program's seventh overall since 1996. Edina is making its sixth straight appearance and 10th since 2009.
The last time Burnsville and Edina played was in November of 2013 with the Hornets winning 7-2. The Blaze's last win over Edina was in December of 2011. Lauren Bench, an eighth-grader at the time, made 42 saves in 1-0 home victory.
The Blaze earned their way to state with a 3-1 win over Eagan in the Section 3AA title game Feb. 12. The Blaze won 3-2 in overtime over Eastview in the semifinals Feb. 8 and had a 2-1 victory over Lakeville North in the quarterfinals Feb. 5.
Sophomore Sami Bowlby leads the Burnsville in goals scored heading into state with 19, while adding eight assists. Senior Aubrey Nelvin leads in assists with 17, adding 10 goals.
Sophomore Katie Katzmarek has 21 points (12 goals, 9 assists) for the Blaze, followed by junior Allie Urlaub (10 goals, 4 assists), junior Hannah Benfer (3 goals, 9 assists), junior Gabby Gromacki (2 goals, 11 assists), junior Emily Howard (4 goals, 7 assists), eighth-grader Kendra Distad (5 goals, 4 assists), sophomore Zoie Dundon (4 goals, 5 assists), senior Avery Sawchuk (2 goals, 6 assists), senior Zoe Chadwick (3 goals, 5 assists), sophomore Caitlyn Procko (1 goal, 7 assists), junior Maddie Mazanec (3 goals, 3 assists) and sophomore Olivia Carlson (5 assists).
Junior Maria Widen heads into state with a 1.60 goals-against average, a .930 save percentage and two shutouts.