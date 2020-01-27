The Burnsville boys hockey team picked up a big road win over a Section 3AA foe Jan. 23.
Senior Tim Urlaub had a goal and an assist and senior Evan Wittchow made 26 saves as the Blaze snapped a two-game slide with a 4-2 South Suburban Conference win at Eastview.
The Blaze (11-6-2 overall, 6-4-2 in the SSC) followed with a 4-1 loss at No. 10-ranked Edina Jan. 25 in non-league play.
Burnsville has three straight SSC home games against Farmington Jan. 30, Lakeville North Feb. 1 and Apple Valley Feb. 6. All three start at 7 p.m.
Against Eastview, senior Kole Pearson scored with 2:44 left in the second period to tie the game at 2-2. Urlaub tallied at the 10:17 mark of the third period to give the Blaze the lead, before senior Dylan Reed ice the contest with empty-net goal with 23 seconds remaining.
Senior Korey Bell scored in the first period for Burnsville. Seniors Jayden Glassen, Sam Rhode, Bennet Botz, Casey Myers and Jordan Tompkins and juniors Kade Nielsen and Jack Holmstrom all had one assist.
Burnsville has two wins over Eastview (9-8-1), which will give the Blaze the upper hand when Section 3AA seeds are released Feb. 16. Third-ranked Rosemount (15-4) looks to be the No. 1 seed, followed by either Eagan (13-5) or the Blaze.
Other teams in the field include St. Thomas Academy (9-7-2), Bloomington Jefferson (6-12), Apple Valley (6-12-1) and Park (6-11-2).
In the loss to Edina, the Blaze were behind 2-0 after two periods, and gave up a goal 5:44 into the final frame to fall behind three goals.
Bell had Burnsville's goal with Nielsen and senior Joey Anderson getting the assists. Wittchow finished with 32 assists in goal.