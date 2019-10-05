The Burnsville football team broke through for its first win Oct. 4.
The Blaze scored on three short touchdown runs en route to an 18-8 win at winless Eagan. Burnsville snapped a five-game losing skid to improve to 1-5.
The Blaze got a 3-yard scoring run in the first quarter from senior Lucas Volk and an 8-yard touchdown from sophomore Colton Gregersen in the second quarter to lead 12-0 at the break.
Junior Myiion Hodges added an 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the Blaze for an 18-0 advantage.
Burnsville lost its shutout bid later in the final frame when Eagan connected on a 3-yard scoring pass, while adding the two-point conversion.
Burnsville will return home in Week 7 (Oct. 11) to take on No. 10-ranked Rosemount. The Blaze ends the regular season Oct. 16 versus No. 2 Wayzata. Both games start at 7 p.m
The Class 6A playoff bracket will be released Oct. 17.