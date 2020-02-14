The Burnsville girls basketball team got off to a slow start Feb. 13 dropping its second straight South Suburban Conference game.

Shakopee jumped out to a 40-24 lead at the half en route to a 76-53 home victory over the Blaze.

Burnsville (14-9 overall, 9-7 in the SSC) has two league games left to end the regular season — versus Apple Valley Feb. 18 and at Prior Lake Feb. 21. Both start at 7 p.m.

Section 3AAAA playoff brackets come out Feb. 22 and Burnsville will likely get the No. 2 or 3 seed, while No. 9 Rosemount (20-3) looks to be in the top spot, and Lakeville North (13-9) will be in the top three.

Other teams in the field include Apple Valley (9-14), Hastings (12-12), Eastview (6-16), Eagan (8-15) and Park (4-19).

Junior Morgan Krumwiede led the Blaze with 18 points in the loss to Shakopee, while senior Paige Servais scored 14.

Junior Hannah Lake chipped in 5 points for Burnsville, followed by senior Megan Diggan and juniors Savannah Islam and Jayda LeGrand each with 4.

