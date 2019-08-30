The Burnsville football team couldn't get some revenge in its season opener Aug. 29.
The Blaze struggled on offense, falling 24-6 at Mounds View. The Mustangs also beat Burnsville in the Class 6A playoffs last year, winning 17-14 at home.
The Blaze has lost its last three season openers by a combined margin of 114-12.
Burnsville will try for its first win Sept. 6 playing at Eastview at 7 p.m. The Lightning upset Minnetonka 21-17 on the road in its opener, getting a 2-yard touchdown pass on fourth down with eight seconds left to play in the game.
The Blaze and the Lightning have meet in the regular season the last nine years with the Burnsville winning four of those contests. Eastview won last year 20-0.
In the loss Mounds View, the Blaze was only down four points in the fourth quarter (10-6) after senior quarterback Jordan Thompkins scored on a 4-yard run. The extra point was missed.
But the Mustangs were able to finish off Burnsville with scoring runs of 23 and 11 yards later in the quarter.
Mounds View led 7-0 at halftime and went up 10-0 in the third quarter on a 27-yard field goal.