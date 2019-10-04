The Burnsville girls soccer team heads into the Section 3AA playoffs with just one win in its last nine games.
The Blaze ended the regular season Oct. 4 with a 1-0 home loss to Farmington in South Suburban Conference play. Burnsville will take a 6-7-3 overall mark into the postseason, finishing 1-6-2 in league play.
The Blaze also earned a 1-1 tie at home with No. 10-ranked Lakeville South Oct. 1 in SSC action. Sophomore Brooke Friese scored Burnsville's goal.
Despite a 1-5-3 finish to the regular season, the Blaze should end up with the No. 4 seed in Section 3AA and take on Eagan (7-6-3) in the quarterfinals Oct. 8. Burnsville's one win over the last nine games was against Eagan, winning 3-1 on the road back on Sept. 24.
The Blaze opened this season with four straight wins, but are 2-6-3 since then.
Fifth-ranked Rosemount (14-2) looks to be the No. 1 seed in the section, followed by Lakeville North (10-4-1) and Hastings (11-2-2).
Other teams in the field include Park (5-8-3), Apple Valley (4-11-1) and Eastview (3-8-4).
The semifinals are Oct. 10. The higher seed is at home the first two rounds. The title game is Oct. 15 at Henry Sibley at 7:30 p.m.
Burnsville is 1-3-1 against section squads with its win over Eagan, along with a tie with Eastivew and losses to Rosemount, Lakeville North and Apple Valley.
For complete playoff brackets when they released go to mshsl.org.
Burnsville will need to go on a long playoff run to avoid a third losing season in the last four years. The team was 8-9-1 last year and had that same mark in 2016.
The Blaze's last section title was in 2013 when it finished third at state. Since then, the team has a 7-5 playoff record, going 1-1 the last three seasons.
Burnsville has never lost in the section quarterfinals in the 10 seasons under coach John Soderholm.