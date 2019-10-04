Kyleigh Lee
Junior Kyleigh Lee will try to help anchor Burnsville's defense in the Section 3AA playoffs, which start Oct. 8 with the quarterfinals.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Burnsville girls soccer team heads into the Section 3AA playoffs with just one win in its last nine games.

The Blaze ended the regular season Oct. 4 with a 1-0 home loss to Farmington in South Suburban Conference play. Burnsville will take a 6-7-3 overall mark into the postseason, finishing 1-6-2 in league play.

The Blaze also earned a 1-1 tie at home with No. 10-ranked Lakeville South Oct. 1 in SSC action. Sophomore Brooke Friese scored Burnsville's goal.

Despite a 1-5-3 finish to the regular season, the Blaze should end up with the No. 4 seed in Section 3AA and take on Eagan (7-6-3) in the quarterfinals Oct. 8. Burnsville's one win over the last nine games was against Eagan, winning 3-1 on the road back on Sept. 24.

The Blaze opened this season with four straight wins, but are 2-6-3 since then.

Fifth-ranked Rosemount (14-2) looks to be the No. 1 seed in the section, followed by Lakeville North (10-4-1) and Hastings (11-2-2).

Other teams in the field include Park (5-8-3), Apple Valley (4-11-1) and Eastview (3-8-4).

The semifinals are Oct. 10. The higher seed is at home the first two rounds. The title game is Oct. 15 at Henry Sibley at 7:30 p.m.

Burnsville is 1-3-1 against section squads with its win over Eagan, along with a tie with Eastivew and losses to Rosemount, Lakeville North and Apple Valley.

For complete playoff brackets when they released go to mshsl.org.

Burnsville will need to go on a long playoff run to avoid a third losing season in the last four years. The team was 8-9-1 last year and had that same mark in 2016.

The Blaze's last section title was in 2013 when it finished third at state. Since then, the team has a 7-5 playoff record, going 1-1 the last three seasons.

Burnsville has never lost in the section quarterfinals in the 10 seasons under coach John Soderholm.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

