Walleye Fishing

The minimum length of walleye Mille Lacs Lake anglers can keep drops from 21 to 20 inches beginning Aug. 1.

 Courtesy photo/Minnesota DNR

The minimum length of walleye Mille Lacs Lake anglers can keep drops from 21 to 20 inches beginning Aug. 1.

Mille Lacs’ one-fish limit will remain in place, but the change allows anglers to keep one walleye between 20-23 inches or one longer than 28. The previous limit was one walleye 21-23 inches or one longer than 28.

Tags

Events