The Burnsville boys and girls track and field teams face some top competition in the Section 3AAA True Team May 10.
The Blaze had their moments with seniors Christian Belt and Zoie Dundon picking up individual wins for their respective squads.
Belt claimed the boys' 100 meters with a time of 10.92 and was also runner-up in the long jump with mark of 20-6. Dundon won the girls' 1,600 (5:09.01) and was fourth in the 800 (1:01.07).
The boys ended up seventh in the team standings with 496.5 points. Rosemount won the title (1,090.5), followed by Prior Lake (941.5).
On the girls side, Burnsville ended up eighth (319) with Rosemount (1,048.5) and Prior Lake (888) finishing one-two, respectively again.
The winning teams make the Class AAA State True Team, which will be held May 20 in Stillwater. The eight section winners and four wildcard teams make up the field.
In the Section 3AAA competition, the best relay finish for the Blaze boys came from the 4x200 and 4x400 teams. Both were fourth.
Senior Jayden Homuth, juniors Djuan Marroquin and Caleb Kamara and ninth-grader Albert Ongwenyi teamed up in the 4x200 and had a time of 1:34.70, while seniors Thomas Dundon, Brian Chhuoy and sophomores Quinn Hess and Markeese Howard joined forces in the 4x400 (3:38.36).
Thomas Dundon was also fourth in the 400 (51.84). Senior Mateo Noriega led the Blaze in the throwing events, taking fifth in the shot put (46-8) and sixth in the discus (123-2).
Senior Zachary Friedmann was sixth in the 3,200 (10:19.77), while Ongwenyi was seventh in the 200 (23.20) and Chhuoy was eighth in the 800 (2:07.47).
Sophomore Jeremy Sherlock was eighth in the pole vault for the boys team with a height of 10-0, while senior Adeniyi Abiodun was 10th in the triple jump (38-02).
For the Blaze girls, sophomore Madison Malecha was third in the high jump (5-0), while sophomore Kira Theng finished fifth in the 3,200 (12:33.52) and ninth-grader Hazel Kubisiak was 10th in the pole vault (7-0).
Burnsville will start to focus on the South Suburban Conference Championships, which are May 24-25 at Apple Valley.
The Section 3AAA meet will start June 1 with the prelims and end June 3 with the finals. Both days are at Two Rivers High School in Mendota Heights.
This year’s Class 3A state meet will start June 9 with the prelims and end June 11 with the finals. The venue is St. Michael-Albertville High School.