The Burnsville girls basketball team scored a little revenge Feb. 18 on the South Suburban Conference hardwood.
The Blaze used an 18-1 run to open the second half en route to a 77-66 home victory over Apple Valley. Senior Megan Diggan led the way with 23 points, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers in the decisive spurt.
Burnsville (15-9 overall, 10-7 in the SSC) will end the regular season Feb. 21 at Prior Lake in league action at 7 p.m.
Brackets for the Section 3AAAA playoffs come out Feb. 22, and the Blaze looks to be the No. 2 or 3 seed. Ninth-ranked Rosemount looks to be the No. 1 seed (21-4), but that could change in the Irish fall to Lakeville North (15-9) in their final league game Feb. 21.
The would give the Panthers an SSC sweep over Rosemount.
Other teams in the field include Hastings (12-13), Apple Valley (10-15), Eastview (6-19), Eagan (8-17) and Park (6-19).
Quarterfinal play starts Feb. 26, while the semifinals are Feb. 29. The title game is March 6 at the site of the higher seed. Eastview has won the last eight section crowns.
In the win over Apple Valley, Burnsville led 39-32 at the break and was up 55-33 in the second with still about 10 minutes to play.
Seniors Zhane Thompson and Paige Servais were also in double figures with 18 and 11 points, respectively. Junior Morgan Krumwiede scored 10 points.
Junior Hannah Lake chipped in 7 points for Burnsville, followed by ninth-grader Shantell Harden with 6 and senior Brenna Shearer with 2.
Burnsville is 8-4 against section teams, beating Eastview and Eagan twice and Park and Hastings both once, splitting two games with both Apple Valley and Lakeville North, and losing twice to Rosemount.