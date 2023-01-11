The Burnsville-Shakopee Nordic ski teams had some strong finishes in a South Suburban Conference classical race Jan. 10 at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington.
Junior Kaelyn Ambuehl led the girls squad, taking third overall on the 5,000-meter course with a time of 17:05.7. The team ended up sixth in the team standings with 163 points.
Eastview-Rosemount took first, winning the tiebreaker over Prior Lake as each squad finished with 266 team points. Lakeville ended up third (219), followed by Eagan (216) and Northfield (204).
In the boys competition, Independent School District 196 captured the crown with 270 points, followed by Prior Lake (243), Eagan (226), Burnsville-Shakopee (223), Lakeville (217) and Northfield (186).
The Burnsville-Shakopee boys had nine skiers in the varsity race with junior Quinn Hess leading the team with an eighth-place finish (15:01.6).
Ninth-grader Lliam Merrell ended up 14th (15:54.1), followed by senior Braden Burger in 17th (16:01.5) and sophomore Kyle Messner in 19th (16:36.7).
Other finishes included sophomore Colin Hokanson (31st, 18:02.2), sophomore Peyton Gilkison (32nd, 18:02.8), senior John Goettl (33rd, 18:04.9), senior Charlie McGuire (34th, 18:39.3) and sophomore Miles O'Neal (39th, 19:32.0).
For the Burnsville-Shakopee girls, there were only four skiers competing in the varsity race. Junior Emily Larsen ended up 27th (21:43.0) for the team, followed by sophomore Jane McGuire in 33rd (22:46.3) and junior Miriam Laabs in 39th (23:49.3).
The SSC Championships will end the regular season for Burnsville-Shakopee. They are set for Feb. 1 at Hyland Park Reserve.
The Section 1 race is scheduled for Feb. 7 at Hyland Park Reserve. The top two teams in both the boys and girls competitions qualify for state.
The top four individual skiers in pursuit, which is a combination of times from both the 5,000-meter freestyle and classical races, and the top relay team not on the advancing squads also advance to state.
The year's state competition is set for Feb. 15-16 at its annual site, Giants Ridge in Biwabik.