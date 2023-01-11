Braden Burger

Senior Braden Burger finished 17th for Burnsville in a South Suburban Conference classical race Jan. 10 at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington.

 Photo by David Zoll

The Burnsville-Shakopee Nordic ski teams had some strong finishes in a South Suburban Conference classical race Jan. 10 at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington.

Junior Kaelyn Ambuehl led the girls squad, taking third overall on the 5,000-meter course with a time of 17:05.7. The team ended up sixth in the team standings with 163 points.

