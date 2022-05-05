The Burnsville baseball team has had its ups and downs so far this spring.
Eastview scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull out a 9-5 win over the Blaze in South Suburban Conference play May 4. It was the Blaze's fifth loss in their last six games after opening the season winning three of their first five.
Burnsville went into the Eastview game off a 2-1 home win over Prior Lake May 3 and a 7-5 loss versus Rosemount May 2 in two league contests.
The Blaze (4-7 overall and in the SSC) is hoping to make an impact in what looks to be a wide open Section 3AAAA tourney. There are no teams in the field ranked in the Class 4A top 10.
So far, Burnsville is 2-3 against section squads with wins over Apple Valley and Eagan, two losses to Rosemount and one to Eastview.
This year’s section tourney starts May 30 with the first round. The title game is June 7. The entire tourney will be played at Alimagnet Fields in Burnsville.
In the win over Prior Lake, sophomore Nick Discher got the win for the Blaze working 5 2/3 innings and allowing one hit and one unearned run, while striking out three. Sophomore Greydon Isebrand picked up the save with 1 1/3 scoreless innings.
Both of Burnsville's runs came in the fifth inning. Senior Jake Struzyk drove both in with a single, scoring seniors Jonah Dawson and Asher Giese, who each finished 1 for 2.
In the loss to Eastview, Burnsville made two errors in the top of seventh, which enabled the big rally for the Lightning. Junior Eli Keirstead was saddled with the loss, allowing six unearned runs in 2 2/3 innings with two strikeouts.
Ninth-grader Collin Heckman started and pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs, while fanning four.
Dawson led Burnsville at the plate, finishing 3 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Senior Connor Quimby also doubled, going 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Senior Drake Sloan also had an RBI.
Against Rosemount, Burnsville let a 5-1 lead get away when the Irish scored six runs in the top of sixth inning. Sophomore Jacob Neutz took the loss for the Blaze, allowing five runs (four earned) in one relief inning.
Junior Nicholas Meuser started and went five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) with seven strikeouts. Struzyk pitched one scoreless inning of relief with one strikeout.
Meuser homered for the Blaze, finishing 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Sloan went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, while Quimby was also 2 for 4 driving in one run.
This year’s Class 4A state tournament will be June 16-18. The first two rounds are CHS Field in St. Paul with the title games for all four classes at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Burnsville was the Class 3A state champion in 2011 and the state runner-up in 2010, the first year the championship games for all classes were played at Target Field in Minneapolis.