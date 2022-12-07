Can the Burnsville wrestling team get another state qualifier this winter?
Last season, the Blaze ended a long state drought when then-senior Xaiver Ripplinger qualified for the the Class AAA competition at 138 pounds. He was the first Burnsville wrestler to make the state field in a decade.
In 2021, Burnsville had one senior wrestler in Josh Loredo make it to the state preliminary round, but that’s where his season ended. The postseason was different that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a normal year, the top two wrestlers from each of the eight sections in the 14 weight classes make the state field. In 2021, the preliminary round bridged a gap between sections and the state individual tourney, which was limited to eight wrestlers for each weight class instead of the traditional 16.
In the traditional format, the last time Burnsville has had a wrestler at state before last season was in 2012 when Andy Underhill and Harry Bramley were both there.
Who can make the state field for the Blaze this year? Burnsville doesn’t have anyone ranked in the preseason Class 3A individual rankings released by The Guillotine Nov. 24.
However, the Blaze did have one individual champion at the Edina Invitational Dec. 3.
Sophomore Syvonte Miller won the heavyweight division, winning all three of his matches. He won 6-1 over Clayton Danielson of Grand Rapids in the title match.
Ninth-grader Sean Haws finished runner-up at 106 pounds for the Blaze, losing by technical fall to Edina’s Anthony Nichols in the final. Senior Mambu Sonie also took second, losing the 220-pound title match by to Ryan Rambo of Hudson.
Eighth-grader Liam Henke was third at 113 pounds, as was senior Michel Douhe as 182 pounds. Junior Ayden Ripplinger ended up fourth at 132 pounds, while senior Ethan Lutz was sixth at 152.
Others who competed for Burnsville included sophomore Luke Jolly (120), junior Khalil Dandridge (126), junior Erick Estrada Pineda (170) and sophomore Ricardo Moreno (195).
Burnsville finished fifth in the team standings out of 12 schools with 115 points. Little Falls won with 193.5 points. Hudson, Wisconsin was second (177), followed by Farmington (162) and Monticello (124).
The Blaze is part of Section 2AAA and there is one ranked team from that section in the preseason poll. That’s No. 6 Apple Valley, the defending champion.
Prior Lake, Eastview, Rosemount, Farmington, Lakeville North and Lakeville South are also in the field.
Apple Valley and No. 9 Shakopee are the two favorites in the South Suburban Conference.
Burnsville opened the season Dec. 1 with a 66-15 conference loss to Apple Valley. Sonie and Miller had pins for the Blaze at 220 and heavyweight, respectively. Douhe won 6-2 at 182 pounds.
Burnsville also faced Cannon Falls Dec. 1 in a dual, falling 60-24. Getting wins for the Blaze were Douhe at 182 (fall), Sonie at 220 (fall), Miller at heavyweight (fall) and Henke at 113 (forfeit).