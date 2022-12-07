Can the Burnsville wrestling team get another state qualifier this winter?

Last season, the Blaze ended a long state drought when then-senior Xaiver Ripplinger qualified for the the Class AAA competition at 138 pounds. He was the first Burnsville wrestler to make the state field in a decade.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

