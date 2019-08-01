Kira Sosinske helped her Maplebrook Fury U19 girls soccer team make a national championship run.
The 2019 Burnsville High School graduate was a key member of the team that played in the 2019 Youth Soccer National Championships in Overland Park, Kansas, July 23-28.
The Fury went 2-1 in pool play to advance to the semifinals, where it lost in a heartbreaker, falling 4-3 on penalty kicks to Celtic FC from Utah.
The Fury had wins over Princeton SA out of New Jersey (5-0) and Cajun SC Rage out of Louisiana (1-0) in pool play while losing to Campton United Red out of Illinois (3-2).
Maplebrook Fury head coach Jean Yves-Viardin called the national championships a really great experience.
Only two Minnesota teams have ever won a youth national championship; one was the U16 Burnsville Giants in 1992. So the Fury were in position to get to the title game before losing that tough semifinal contest on penalty kicks.
"There is a lot of talent in Minnesota, and we normally get the shaft,” Yves-Viardin said. "People don’t think there is soccer in Minnesota, but there is. We’re here to prove it."
The Fury made the national tourney by going 4-1 in the Midwest Regional Championships June 21-26 in Saginaw, Michigan. The team went 3-0 in pool play and won 1-0 in the semifinals over the Kentucky Fire Juniors before losing in the title game 2-1 to Campton United Red.
In the regular season, Maplebrook is part of the US Youth Soccer National League Blue Division, where the team finished 6-1 in the league standings.
The USYS National League is for the nation's top teams in the 14U, 15U, 16U, 17U, 18U and 19U boys and girls age groups. It offers additional exposure to collegiate, professional and U.S. National Team coaches and competition against some of the top talent around the country.
Sosinske will play Division II soccer this fall at St. Cloud State University after signing her national letter of intent to join the Huskies last fall. She's one of 16 players on the Fury roster who will be playing college soccer.
Sosinske was a three-year starter for Burnsville. She was a leader in the midfield for the Blaze in her senior season and a staunch defender. She had three goals and eight assists in her final year.
As a junior, she played mostly on the backline, scoring two goals and adding four assists. As a sophomore, she scored five goals and added an assist from her defensive position.
The Blaze lost in the Section 3AA semifinals in each of Sosinske's three varsity seasons.
For more information on the Maplebrook programs, which are out of Maple Grove, go to maplebrooksoccer.com or follow the team on Twitter at @MPBSoccerClubMN.
More on the USYS regional and national tournaments can be found at usyouthsoccer.org.