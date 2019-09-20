The Burnsville volleyball team is seeking its first South Suburban Conference win for new coach Josh Wastvedt.
The Blaze did pick up a non-league victory Sept. 17 on the road sweeping Mahtomedi in three sets (25-15, 25-14, 25-13). Junior Anna Phommasengkeo led the attack with eight kills.
But Burnsville followed with a four-set home loss to Eastview in league action Sept. 19 (25-18, 25-13, 23-25, 25-12).
The Blaze (5-9 overall, 0-3 in the SSC) is at No. 1-ranked Eagan Sept. 24 and home to Prior Lake Sept. 26 in two more league matches at 7 p.m.
Burnsville will also play in the Centennial Invitational Sept. 28 starting at 8:30 a.m.
Against Mahtomedi, junior Fretheim and ninth-grader Kiylah Franke each had six kills for Burnsville, while senior Julia Dam had three. Ninth-grader Corrina Benson finished with 21 set assists, three ace serves and four digs.
Fretheim had four ace serves, while Dam had three and Phommasengkeo and junior Kara Klavins both had two. Dam led in digs with eight, while senior Megan Hjermstad had seven and Phommasengkeo had four.
In blocks, Dam led with two, while Fretheim, Franke and Phommasengkeo each had one.
Against Eastview, Franke led the way at the net with 14 kills and two blocks. Fretheim finished with eight kills, while senior Ashley Leahy had five.
Benson had 25 setting assists and 22 digs. Hjermstad finished with 16 digs, while Fretheim and Klavins both had eight. Klavins had two service aces, while Hjermsrad, Phommasengkeo and senior Allison Portwood each had one.
In blocks, Leahy, senior Theresa Glasgow and junior Jenna Huseby each had one.
Burnsville’s final four SSC matches are versus No. 5 Lakeville South Oct. 1, versus Farmington Oct. 3, at No. 4 Lakeville North Oct. 8 and at Apple Valley Oct. 15.
The Blaze will also play in the October Classic in Apple Valley Oct. 4-5.