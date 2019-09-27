The Burnsville volleyball team was no match for the No. 1-ranked team in the state Sept. 24.
The Wildcats rolled to an easy South Suburban Conference home win over the Blaze (25-9, 25-9, 25-10). Burnsville went into the game off a four-set league loss versus Eastview Sept. 19 (25-18, 25-13, 23-25, 25-12) and followed losing in three sets at home to Prior Lake Sept. 26 (25-20, 25-16, 25-19).
Burnsville (5-10 overall, 0-5 in the SSC) is is playing in the Centennial Invitational Sept. 28 starting at 9 a.m. The Blaze are home to both No. 6 Lakeville South Oct. 1 and Farmington Oct. 3 in SSC action at 7 p.m.
Ninth-grader Kiylah Franke led the way in the loss to Eastview with 14 kills, while junior Emma Fretheim had eight and senior Ashley Leahy chipped in five.
Ninth-grader Corrina Benson led in set assists with 25. Junior Kara Klavin chipped in two ace serves, while juniors Anna Phommasengkeo and Megan Hjermstad and senior Allison Portwood each had one.
Benson also led in digs with 22, while Hjermstad recorded 16 and Klavins and Fretheim both had eight. Franke led in blocks with two, while Leahy, junior Jenna Huseby and senior Theresa Glasgow all had one.
Stats for the Eagan and Prior Lake matches have not been made available.
Burnsville’s final two SSC matches to end the regular season are at No. 4 Lakeville North Oct. 15 and at Apple Valley Oct. 22.
The Section 6AAA tournament starts Oct. 22 with first-round play. St. Louis Park and Bloomington Jefferson look to be the top-two seed. The Blaze will likely be seeded No. 7 or 8.